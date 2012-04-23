UPDATE 1-Canada's Belo Sun Mining adopts poison pill

April 23 (Reuters) - Canada’s Belo Sun Mining Corp adopted a shareholder rights plan with a 20 percent trigger, but the gold miner said it was not in response to any takeover proposal.

A shareholder rights plan, also called poison pill, allows companies to issue new shares if an investor acquires shares over a certain threshold, making it more difficult to take over the company.

If the plan is effected, subject to Belo’s shareholder approval by Oct. 23, a shareholder can buy shares at a 50 percent discount to the market price at that time, the company said in a statement.

Belo’s shares closed at 94 Canadian cents on Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Arnav Das Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)