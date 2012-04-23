FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Canada's Belo Sun Mining adopts poison pill
Sections
Featured
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Technology
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
April 23, 2012 / 12:55 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Canada's Belo Sun Mining adopts poison pill

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 23 (Reuters) - Canada’s Belo Sun Mining Corp adopted a shareholder rights plan with a 20 percent trigger, but the gold miner said it was not in response to any takeover proposal.

A shareholder rights plan, also called poison pill, allows companies to issue new shares if an investor acquires shares over a certain threshold, making it more difficult to take over the company.

If the plan is effected, subject to Belo’s shareholder approval by Oct. 23, a shareholder can buy shares at a 50 percent discount to the market price at that time, the company said in a statement.

Belo’s shares closed at 94 Canadian cents on Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Arnav Das Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.