By Marta Nogueira
RIO DE JANEIRO, April 12 A Brazilian court
suspended the license for Toronto-based Belo Sun Mining Corp
to set up a gold mine just upstream from the massive
Belo Monte hydroelectric dam on a tributary of the Amazon River,
federal prosecutors said on Wednesday.
Federal judge Jirair Meguerian ruled Belo Sun should not
receive the license until it conducted a study of the mine's
impact on nearby indigenous communities, putting another brake
on the company's $5 million investment plan for 2017.
The mining project was already blocked by a state judge due
to irregularities in the acquisition of land for the mine, the
prosecutors said in a statement.
Belo Sun said the judge had made his interim ruling without
hearing the company's arguments and would reconsider after
reviewing its previously conducted indigenous study.
Environmentalist group ISA has criticized Belo Sun for
basing its licenses on studies conducted in 2009, before work
had started on the 11,233-megawatt Belo Monte dam, whose impact
on the Xingu River and two local tribes has drawn international
controversy.
