Egypt's CIB approves two-week extension for Beltone Financial's offer for CI Capital
April 28, 2016 / 8:56 AM / a year ago

Egypt's CIB approves two-week extension for Beltone Financial's offer for CI Capital

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, April 28 (Reuters) - Egypt’s Commercial International Bank (CIB) approved a two-week extension for an offer by Beltone Financial to acquire its subsidiary CI Capital, CI Capital’s Chief Executive Officer Mahmoud Atalla said.

The offer was due to expire on Thursday.

In February, CIB signed a deal to sell investment bank CI Capital to Beltone, a unit of billionaire Naguib Sawiris’ Orascom Telecom OTMT.CA, for 924 million Egyptian pounds ($104 mln) but the deal has stalled pending approvals from Egyptian regulators.

Reporting by Ehab Farouk; Writing by Asma Alsharif; Editing by Susan Fenton

