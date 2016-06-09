FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Egypt's CIB and Beltone drop plans for CI Capital sale -sources
June 9, 2016 / 12:00 PM / a year ago

Egypt's CIB and Beltone drop plans for CI Capital sale -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, June 9 (Reuters) - Egypt’s Commercial International Bank (CIB) will no longer sell its investment bank CI Capital to Beltone Financial, sources told Reuters on Thursday.

In February, CIB signed a deal to sell investment bank CI Capital to Beltone, a unit of billionaire Naguib Sawiris’ Orascom Telecom, for 924 million Egyptian pounds ($104 million).

The deal fell through following a failure to receive the necessary regulatory approvals, the sources said. (Reporting by Ehab Farouk; Writing by Eric Knecht, editing by David Evans)

