Egypt's CIB and Beltone drop plans for CI Capital sale -sources

CAIRO, June 9 (Reuters) - Egypt’s Commercial International Bank (CIB) will no longer sell its investment bank CI Capital to Beltone Financial, sources told Reuters on Thursday.

In February, CIB signed a deal to sell investment bank CI Capital to Beltone, a unit of billionaire Naguib Sawiris’ Orascom Telecom, for 924 million Egyptian pounds ($104 million).

The deal fell through following a failure to receive the necessary regulatory approvals, the sources said. (Reporting by Ehab Farouk; Writing by Eric Knecht, editing by David Evans)