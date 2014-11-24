FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Egypt's Beltone Financial shareholders OK capital increase plan
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 24, 2014 / 6:26 AM / 3 years ago

Egypt's Beltone Financial shareholders OK capital increase plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Egypt’s Beltone Financial Holding said its shareholders had approved a capital increase of 200 million Egyptian pounds (about $28 million) to fund growth in its financial services businesses.

Beltone will raise the funds in two stages beginning with a capital increase of 41.83 million Egyptian pounds approved by shareholders on Sunday night, the financial services company said in a statement.

The increase will be done in the first phase by issuing free shares to existing shareholders instead of paying cash dividends, the statement said.

Egypt’s stock market regulator approved the fundraising earlier this month.

$1 = 7.1500 Egyptian pounds Reporting by Ehab Farouk; Writing by Maggie Fick; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.