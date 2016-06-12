FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Egypt's Beltone Financial plans to entice overseas investors with GDRs
Sections
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Business
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 12, 2016 / 7:16 AM / a year ago

Egypt's Beltone Financial plans to entice overseas investors with GDRs

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

CAIRO, June 12 (Reuters) - Egypt’s Beltone Financial , a unit of billionaire businessman Naguib Sawiris’s OTMT, said on Sunday it planned to convert up to a third of its share capital into Global Depositary Receipts (GDRs) listed abroad.

Beltone executives will present the plan at the next general assembly on June 27, when they will also ask shareholders to approve a previously-announced 1 billion Egyptian pound ($113 million) capital increase and the acquisition of two small finance companies.

In a notice published in Egyptian newspapers, Beltone did not give a reason for the move, but the investment banking firm has seen its shares repeatedly suspended on the Egyptian stock exchange in recent months as the stock price has soared.

GDRs, which are issued by depository banks that buy shares of foreign firms, make it easier for investors in developed markets to invest in emerging markets companies.

The prices of the GDRs are based on the underlying shares but are traded independently.

Sunday’s announcement comes after sources said on Thursday that plans for Beltone to buy Commercial International Bank’s (CIB) investment arm for 924 million Egyptian pounds had been dropped because the deal had failed to win regulatory approval. The acquisition was agreed in February. ($1 = 8.8799 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting by Ehab Farouk, Writing by Lin Noueihed; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.