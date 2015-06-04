FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Egypt's Beltone Capital to offer shares on stock exchange in Q4 2015
June 4, 2015 / 2:06 PM / 2 years ago

Egypt's Beltone Capital to offer shares on stock exchange in Q4 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, June 4 (Reuters) - Egypt’s Beltone Private Equity will offer shares of Beltone Capital, which it manages, worth 1 billion Egyptian pounds ($131.06 million) on the Egyptian stock exchange in the last quarter of this year, a partner said on Thursday.

“The offering will take place in the final quarter of 2015 in order to raise 1 billion pounds of capital,” said Sharif el-Akhdar, partner at Beltone Private Equity, a sister company of Beltone Financial.

$1 = 7.6300 Egyptian pounds Reporting by Ehab Farouk; Writing by Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing by Yara Bayoumy and Pravin Char

