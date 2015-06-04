UPDATE 1-Egypt's Beltone Capital to offer shares on stock exchange in Q4 2015

(Adds)

CAIRO, June 4 (Reuters) - Egypt’s Beltone Private Equity will offer shares of Beltone Capital, which it manages, worth 1 billion Egyptian pounds ($131.06 million) on the Egyptian stock exchange in the last quarter of this year, a partner said on Thursday.

Beltone Capital is a private equity company owned by a number of Egyptian and Arab investors. It owns about 8 percent of Egyptian developer Medinet Nasr and 19 percent of Total Egypt, a subsidiary of French oil major Total.

“The offering will take place in the final quarter of 2015 in order to raise 1 billion pounds of capital,” said Sharif el-Akhdar, partner at Beltone Private Equity, a sister company of Beltone Financial.

Beltone Capital, formed in 2006, has capital of 584 million Egyptian pounds.

Beltone Financial and Citibank will serve as issuing managers, said Akhdar.

The proportion of Beltone Capital shares that will be publically traded is yet to be determined, he said.