FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Court approves drinks firm Belvedere's debt for equity swap
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
March 20, 2013 / 11:41 AM / 5 years ago

Court approves drinks firm Belvedere's debt for equity swap

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS, March 20 (Reuters) - French distilled drinks firm Belvedere has obtained court approval for a debt-for-equity swap that will leave existing shareholders with just 13 percent of the company.

The decision, made public on Wednesday, should mark the end of the five-year-old legal battle between the debt-laden French spirits group and its creditors.

In June 2008 Belvedere filed for court protection from creditors demanding early reimbursement of most of the debt it had issued in 2006 to buy French liqueur firm Marie Brizard.

The plan will see Belvedere’s entire debt of 672 million euros ($866 million) at the end of June 2012 converted into shares, diluting existing shareholders’ stakes to just 13 percent of the company’s share capital.

Shareholders approved the plan in late February after an unruly meeting lasting more than five hours, giving the company a chance to avoid going into liquidation.

Under the plan, Belvedere’s main creditor, Oaktree Capital Management will become its largest shareholder with 38 percent of its capital but with limited voting rights of 19.9 percent. ($1=0.7760 euros) (Reporting by Alice Cannet, Matthieu Protard and Pascale Denis; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.