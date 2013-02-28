FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Belvedere shareholders approve debt-restructuring plan
#Credit Markets
February 28, 2013 / 6:51 PM / in 5 years

Belvedere shareholders approve debt-restructuring plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Shareholders of debt-laden French spirits group Belvedere approved the company’s debt-restructuring plan after an unruly meeting lasting more than five hours on Thursday.

The plan, which is aimed at saving the company from liquidation, was approved by more than 70 percent of shareholders, while investors rejected resolutions to dismiss the company’s board added to the agenda at the last minute.

Threatened with a substantial dilution of their holdings under the plan, some shareholders had asked that the board of Belvedere, which has been in the hands of a court-appointed administrator since March 2012, be immediately dismissed. (Reporting by Alice Cannet and Matthieu Protard; Editing by James Regan)

