UPDATE 1-Bemis to develop sensor labels with Norway's Thin Film

* Targets 2014 for commercial launch of labels

* Labels to monitor properties of packaged products

July 10 (Reuters) - Packaging products maker Bemis Co Inc said it signed an agreement with Norway’s Thin Film Electronics ASA to develop sensor labels that can monitor physical properties of packaged products.

The company said it expects to make the sensor label-enabled packaging commercially available in 2014.

The labels, that use printed electronic technology developed by Thin Film, will monitor and record key physical properties and environmental data in packaged perishable products, Bemis said.

“Our agreement with Thin Film Electronics is an investment in technology that could eventually make printed electronics a component of every package we manufacture,” Bemis Chief Executive Henry Theisen said in a statement.

Bemis shares were up a percent at $30.95 on Tuesday morning on the New York Stock Exchange.