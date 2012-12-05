FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ben Ammar agrees to buy Egypt news channel from Sawiris
#Broadcasting
December 5, 2012 / 4:10 PM / in 5 years

Ben Ammar agrees to buy Egypt news channel from Sawiris

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Dec 5 (Reuters) - French-Tunisian media businessman Tarak Ben Ammar said on Wednesday he had agreed to buy a news channel in Egypt from Egyptian tycoon Naguib Sawiris.

“Today I signed the acquisition of a news network in Egypt from my friend Sawiris,” Ben Ammar said.

He said his aim was to create “the first independent pan-Arab TV group”.

Ben Ammar, who has TV operations in Tunisia and Egypt, plans to expand in Morocco, he said.

He did not disclose the financial value of the deal.

“I have neither the money nor the desire to buy La7 and Mediaset Premium,” Ben Ammar said.

Telecom Italia is trying to sell its broadcasting unit Telecom Italia Media which controls the flagship network La7.

Some news reports had speculated Ben Ammar might be interested in buying La7.

Mediaset Premium is controlled by media group Mediaset which is controlled by former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi.

Ben Ammar sits on the boards of Telecom Italia and Italian investment house Mediobanca

Reporting By Danilo Masoni; writing by Stephen Jewkes

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
