Engaged Capital voted onto Benchmark Electronic's board-sources

NEW YORK, May 11 (Reuters) - Activist hedge fund Engaged Capital has earned a spot onto Benchmark Electronic’s board of directors, people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday, as the final votes are being counted at the company’s annual meeting.

People familiar with the matter told Reuters that Benchmark shareholders have voted at least one of Engaged Capital’s director nominees onto the company’s board, based on the current tally of votes, which is set to be final in the next few hours.

A second Engaged nominee may also be voted onto the board, the people familiar said, though they said a sweep of all three is unlikely. Shares of Benchmark, which has a market value of around $1 billion, were trading flat at $20.08 per share on Wednesday morning.

A Benchmark spokesman declined to comment.