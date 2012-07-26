FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Benchmark profit beats estimates
#Market News
July 26, 2012 / 11:49 AM / 5 years ago

Benchmark profit beats estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - Contract electronics maker Benchmark Electronics Inc’s quarter profit beat analysts’ estimates on higher bookings from customers.

Net income fell to $13.6 million, or 24 cents per share, for the second quarter, from $14.7 million, or 24 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned 32 cents a share.

Revenue rose 8 percent to $630 million.

Analysts on average had expected earnings for 27 cents a share, excluding items on revenue of $604.6 million.

Shares of the company, which competes with Flextronics International, Nam Tai Electronics Inc, Jabil Circuit Inc and Plexus Corp, closed at $13.89 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
