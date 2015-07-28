FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Boat maker Beneteau's boss goes after "disagreements" with board
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
July 28, 2015 / 8:20 AM / 2 years ago

Boat maker Beneteau's boss goes after "disagreements" with board

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, July 28 (Reuters) - French boat maker Beneteau said on Tuesday it had parted company with its Chief Executive Bruno Cathelinais with immediate effect after “disagreements” with the board over his role and the way his succession should planned.

The company said in a statement that the head of its boats division, Herve Gastinel, would replace Cathelinais on Aug. 26, with financial director Christophe Caudrelier taking over in the interim.

Shares in the maker of recreational boats and mobile homes, which have risen nearly 35 percent so far this year, were down 1.31 percent at 18.48 euros at 0730 GMT. (Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Andrew Callus)

