Benetton says court rejects Gaillon lawsuit over Club Med
May 23, 2014 / 10:02 AM / 3 years ago

Benetton says court rejects Gaillon lawsuit over Club Med

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, May 23 (Reuters) - A spokesman for Edizione Holding, the vehicle controlled by the Benetton family, said on Friday that the Paris commercial court had rejected a lawsuit filed by Gaillon Invest over its bid for France’s Club Mediteranee .

The Benetton family, owners of a business empire that spans from textile to motorways, holds a roughly 2 percent stake in the French holiday firm via investment holding company Edizione.

Edizione said earlier in May it was dropping plans to sell that stake, prompting an emergency law suit by Gaillon, the investment vehicle of China’s Fosun International.

“The court has rejected Gaillon’s lawsuit saying that Edizione had never qualified its decision as irrevocable in the prospectus of the takeover bid,” a spokesman for Edizione told Reuters. (Reporting by Paola Arosio, editing by Lisa Jucca)

