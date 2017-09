MILAN, March 24 (Reuters) - Italian real estate group Beni Stabili said on Monday it would sell senior unsecured bonds worth 250 million euros ($344.6 million) through a private placement.

The bonds, with a five-year maturity and a coupon of 3.5 percent, will be used to refinance existing debt and for other corporate purposes, the company said in a statement. ($1 = 0.7256 Euros) (Reporting by Francesca Landini; editing by Agnieszka Flak)