BRIEF-Beni Stabili to merge by incorporation IMSER 60 and BS8
#Financials
January 9, 2015 / 6:41 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Beni Stabili to merge by incorporation IMSER 60 and BS8

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 9 (Reuters) - Beni Stabili SpA :

* Announced on Thursday details of the plan of merger by incorporation of IMSER 60 SIINQ SpA (IMSER 60)and B.S. Immobiliare 8 SpA SIINQ (BS8) in Beni Stabili SpA

* IMSER 60 and BS8 are wholly owned subsidiaries of the company

* IMSER 60 and BS8 will be merged without allocation of new shares

* The merger is plan part of a program to rationalize and simplify group’s structure

* The board of directors of the company is called for Feb. 10 to approve the merger

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
