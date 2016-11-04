FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Benin authorities charge politician over cocaine haul
#Industrials
November 4, 2016 / 6:20 PM / 10 months ago

Benin authorities charge politician over cocaine haul

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COTONOU, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Authorities in Benin on Friday charged prominent politician Sebastien Ajavon with drug trafficking in connection with a haul of 18 kg (40 pounds) of cocaine found last week in a shipping container.

Ajavon, who is also one of Benin's richest businessmen, came third in a presidential election in March. Detained more than a week ago, he denied charges of transporting and trafficking illegal drugs when he appeared before a tribunal in the commercial Cotonou, witnesses said.

Maritime police said they discovered the haul at the port of Cotonou in a container destined for one of his companies.

With its porous borders and corruptible officials, West Africa has for over a decade been a transit point for Latin American cocaine en route to Europe. But improved maritime policing in recent years has helped drastically reduce the volume of cocaine passing through the region. (Reporting by Allegresse Sasse; Writing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
