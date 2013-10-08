Beni Stabili placing equity-linked bond, buying back convertible

MILAN, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Italian real estate company Beni Stabili said on Tuesday it had launched the placement of equity-linked bonds for an initial principal amount of 230 million euros ($312 million).

The issue may be increased to up to 270 million euros if two options are exercised, it said in a statement.

The company has also launched a reverse book building to repurchase its outstanding 225 million-euro convertible bond due in 2015, it said.