Beni Stabili signs letter of intent to merge with two real estate funds

MILAN, May 12 (Reuters) - Italy’s Beni Stabili and two other real estate management funds said on Monday they had signed a letter of intent aimed at merging their businesses.

In a statement, Beni Stabili, Investire Immobiliare and Polaris Real Estate said completion of the deal would create a new leader in the sector with around 7 billion euros ($9.6 billion) of assets under management.

After the merger the new company will be 50.2 percent owned by Banca Finnat, the companies said. ($1 = 0.7270 Euros) (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes, editing by Isla Binnie)