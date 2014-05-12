FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Beni Stabili signs letter of intent to merge with two real estate funds
May 12, 2014 / 5:27 PM / 3 years ago

Beni Stabili signs letter of intent to merge with two real estate funds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, May 12 (Reuters) - Italy’s Beni Stabili and two other real estate management funds said on Monday they had signed a letter of intent aimed at merging their businesses.

In a statement, Beni Stabili, Investire Immobiliare and Polaris Real Estate said completion of the deal would create a new leader in the sector with around 7 billion euros ($9.6 billion) of assets under management.

After the merger the new company will be 50.2 percent owned by Banca Finnat, the companies said. ($1 = 0.7270 Euros) (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes, editing by Isla Binnie)

