FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
VW's luxury UK carmaker Bentley says China slowdown continues
Sections
Featured
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Aramco listing reshapes Saudi OPEC oil policy
Energy & Environment
Aramco listing reshapes Saudi OPEC oil policy
EU budget overhang casts shadow on Brexit bill
Brexit
EU budget overhang casts shadow on Brexit bill
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
October 10, 2013 / 11:31 AM / 4 years ago

VW's luxury UK carmaker Bentley says China slowdown continues

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Sales of British luxury Bentley cars to China fell 17 percent in the first nine months of 2013, adding to other indications that the market for high-end goods in China is shrinking.

Sports car maker Lamborghini and firms such as LVMH and Burberry have warned of a significant slowdown in China over the last year due, in part, to a crackdown on lavish spending as well as a slowdown in growth. Analysts say luxury cars, which have come to symbolise corruption in China, are especially vulnerable to the crackdown.

Bentley Motors, owned like Lamborghini by Germany’s Volkswagen, hopes its Chinese slowdown is a blip and that the launch in China of its redesigned Flying Spur, which has a six-litre, 12-cylinder engine with a top speed of 200 miles per hour, will boost sales there.

Sports car maker Jaguar, which pitches its vehicles at a slightly lower, broader segment of the luxury market, appears to have bucked the trend with the help of its new F-Type model, increasing its sales in China by 122 percent this year. Jaguar is part of Tata Motors’ JLR.

Bentley’s worldwide car deliveries were up 9 percent in the first nine months to 6,516, fuelled by sales in the Americas, its biggest market, which rose 16 percent to 2,022 cars, it said on Thursday.

It delivered 1,264 cars to China, and European deliveries were up 14 percent to 1,081.

The group, based in the English town of Crewe, cited a particularly strong performance from its W12 models, with sales of the Continental GT Speed and Continental GT Speed Convertible improving in all its territories.

Kevin Rose, Bentley’s head of sales, said he was optimistic that worldwide sales growth would exceed 10 percent for 2013.

Bentley’s success is in stark contrast to the struggles of rival British luxury carmaker Aston Martin, which has seen profits fall and this week scrapped its Cygnet city car after dire sales.

Earlier this year, Volkswagen gave Bentley the nod to build its first sport-utility vehicle, venturing beyond its speciality of sleek, growling road cars. {ID:nL6N0FT1HI]

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.