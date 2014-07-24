FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bentley CEO says 2014 car sales to grow less than forecast
July 24, 2014 / 9:36 AM / 3 years ago

Bentley CEO says 2014 car sales to grow less than forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 24 (Reuters) - Britain-based luxury carmaker Bentley Motors expects to increase deliveries this year by less than previously forecast, chief executive Wolfgang Duerheimer said on Thursday.

Duerheimer, a former Audi and Porsche R&D chief who took the helm at Bentley on June 1, told reporters in London that previous sales estimates had been “too aggressive,” declining to be more specific.

Factors including a smaller increase in demand from China, where sales grew by over 60 percent in the first half of 2014, and the crisis in Ukraine and Russia would all have an impact, Duerheimer said.

Bentley, owned by German carmaker Volkswagen since 1998, posted the highest sales and profit in the manufacturer’s 95-year history in 2013.

Reporting by Costas Pitas, Writing by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Kirsti Knolle

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
