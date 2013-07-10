FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bentley H1 sales rise as U.S., Mideast gains offset China drop
July 10, 2013

Bentley H1 sales rise as U.S., Mideast gains offset China drop

BERLIN, July 10 (Reuters) - Bentley Motors, Volkswagen’s ultra-luxury division, said half-year sales rose 9 percent to 4,279 sedans as growth in Europe, the United States and Middle East outweighed falling deliveries in China.

A higher number of dealerships and new models such as the Continental GT Speed helped increase deliveries 12 percent in the Americas, 28 percent in the Middle East and 22 percent in Europe, the company said on Wednesday.

Crewe, UK-based Bentley, which accounted for 1 percent of VW group’s first-quarter 2.34 billion-euro ($2.99 billion) profit, expects sales to keep growing in the second half on demand for the new Continental Flying Spur, which is hitting dealerships in July, sales chief Kevin Rose said.

Sales in China fell 23 percent to 817 cars on declining demand for the expiring Flying Spur. VW will publish sales of its multi-brand group on Friday.

