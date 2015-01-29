FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Biomass Energy Project posts Q4 results, strategy till 2017
#Consumer Goods and Retail
January 29, 2015 / 7:10 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Biomass Energy Project posts Q4 results, strategy till 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 29 (Reuters) - Biomass Energy Project SA :

* Said on Wednesday Q4 revenue was 1.9 million zlotys ($504,500) versus 2.5 million zlotys last year

* Q4 operating profit was 1.6 million zlotys versus 2 million zlotys last year

* Q4 net profit was 1.6 million zlotys versus 2 million zlotys last year

* Plans to find investors and invest most of its profits in development of production as part of its 2015-2017 strategy

* Plans to move listing of its shares to the main market of Warsaw Stock Exchange or/and foreign exchanges

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 3.7660 zlotys Gdynia Newsroom

