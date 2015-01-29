BRIEF-Biomass Energy Project posts Q4 results, strategy till 2017

Jan 29 (Reuters) - Biomass Energy Project SA :
* Said on Wednesday Q4 revenue was 1.9 million zlotys ($504,500) versus 2.5 million zlotys last year
* Q4 operating profit was 1.6 million zlotys versus 2 million zlotys last year
* Q4 net profit was 1.6 million zlotys versus 2 million zlotys last year
* Plans to find investors and invest most of its profits in development of production as part of its 2015-2017 strategy
* Plans to move listing of its shares to the main market of Warsaw Stock Exchange or/and foreign exchanges
$1 = 3.7660 zlotys