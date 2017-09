BRIEF-Berendsen H1 pretax profit at 50.6 mln stg

Aug 29 (Reuters) - Berendsen Plc :

* H1 revenue fell 1 percent to 517.3 million stg

* Interim dividend up 8 percent to 9.5 penceper share

* H1 pretax profit 50.6 million stg

* Core growth underlying revenue up 3% and underlying operating margin up 40bps

* Adjusted group eps up 5% despite strength of sterling

* Reported revenue for group was 1% lower compared to same period last year after negative impact of currency translation

* H1 adjusted eps for group were up 5% to 27.5p from 26.2p last year

* H1 revenue at £517.3 million in period was down 1% compared to last year (£521.5 million)

* Expects to achieve a year of good underlying progress in line with its previous expectations