FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Textile services provider Berendsen posts higher profit
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
February 28, 2014 / 7:37 AM / 4 years ago

Textile services provider Berendsen posts higher profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Berendsen Plc, which rents and launders textile products, said full-year pretax profit rose 23 percent due largely to higher operating margins at its core Workwear unit.

The company, which counts Coca-Cola Europe, Tesco and Airbus among its customers, said pretax profit rose to 112.4 million pounds ($187.4 million) for the year ended Dec. 31 from 91.7 million pounds a year earlier.

Revenue rose 7 percent to 1.05 billion pounds.

Analysts on average were expecting pretax profit of 133.27 million pounds on revenue of 1.05 billion pounds, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Results for the year earlier were restated following the adoption of new accounting standards, Berendsen said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.