Berendsen profit rises on growth in high-margin business

March 1 (Reuters) - Cleaning services company Berendsen Plc reported a 7 percent rise in full-year profit, driven by growth in its higher-margin facility business, which provides floor mats to industries and cleans commercial washrooms.

Adjusted profit before tax rose to 120 million pounds ($182.15 million) in 2012 from 111.8 million pounds a year earlier.

The company, which counts UK’s National Health Service, Coca-Cola Europe and the Berlin Fire Brigade among its clients, said underlying revenue increased 2 percent. However, revenue fell slightly to 985.1 million pounds on a reported basis.

Revenue from its facility business rose to 212.8 million pounds from 207.3 million pounds, with margin going up to 25.4 percent from 23.1 percent in 2011.

The company raised its final dividend to 17.5 pence per share from 16 pence.

Berendsen’s shares, which rose 35 percent over the past year, closed at 682.50 pence on Thursday on the London Stock Exchange.