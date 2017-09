Aug 13 (Reuters) - Berentzen Gruppe AG : * Says H1 net sales of EUR 73.2 million versus EUR 72.9 million in H1 2013 * Says H1 EBITDA of EUR 4.5 million versus EUR 3.7 million in H1 2013 * Says H1 EBIT of EUR 1.0 million versus EUR 0.2 million in H1 2013 * Source text-bit.ly/1sXiuPF * Further company coverage