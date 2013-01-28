FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Former ICM Chairman Berg opens new talent agency
#Financials
January 28, 2013 / 10:10 PM / 5 years ago

Former ICM Chairman Berg opens new talent agency

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LOS ANGELES, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Jeffrey Berg, former chief of Hollywood talent agency ICM, has formed Resolution, a rival firm, with “Full House” TV series creator Jeff Franklin.

Berg, who had chaired ICM for 27 years until October, will serve as chairman, he said in a statement on Monday. Television producer and music agent Franklin will be chief operating officer.

Berg left ICM, where he was also chief executive, following a management buyout and restructuring, leaving Chris Silbermann in charge of the agency.

Resolution is backed by Jahm Najafi, chief executive of the Phoenix-based investment firm Najafi Companies. The firm’s other investments include SkyMall and Columbia House.

Resolution will represent clients in film, television, theater, music, literary publishing, digital media and marketing consultation. It will have offices in New York and Los Angeles.

Reporting by Nichola Groom; Editing by Richard Chang

