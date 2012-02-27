FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Malaysia tycoon Tan plans to list 7-Eleven, MOL-report
Sections
Featured
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Firefighters begin to gain ground
California wildfires
Firefighters begin to gain ground
Trump suggests pulling network licenses, FCC head silent
Business
Trump suggests pulling network licenses, FCC head silent
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
February 27, 2012 / 2:30 AM / 6 years ago

Malaysia tycoon Tan plans to list 7-Eleven, MOL-report

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Malaysia’s Berjaya Group founder Vincent Tan plans to list 7-Eleven Malaysia Bhd and its Money Online (MOL) Internet business next year in a move that will raise more than 600 million ringgit ($199 million) combined, local media reported on Monday.

The listings of 7-Eleven and MOL are part of the billionaire’s pledge to donate half his wealth to charity and to reduce group borrowings, said the reports in The Star and New Straits Times newspapers.

Tan was quoted as saying that he may relist MOL Global Bhd either locally or in Singapore, or opt for a dual listing as its business is internationally focused.

MOL, which also operates in Singapore, Indonesia, Philippines, Thailand and India, bought social networking site Friendster in 2009 and last year announced a partnership with Zynga Inc, a San Francisco-based developer of online games.

7-Eleven is the largest 24-hour convenience store operator in the country.

Tan, whose wealth according to Forbes totals $1.2 billion, wants to donate 600 million ringgit worth of shares in his companies, including 7-Eleven and MOL, to his Better Malaysia Foundation charity, the newspapers reported him as saying.

$ = 3.01 Malaysian ringgit Reporting By Anuradha Raghu; Editing by Stuart Grudgings

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.