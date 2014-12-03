Malaysia's Berjaya Land to issue $189 mln debt notes

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Berjaya Land Bhd, a property company controlled by Malaysian tycoon Vincent Tan, will issue 650 million ringgit ($188.95 million) in debt notes to refinance borrowing, and for equity investments and working capital.

The medium term notes, with a tenure of up to 10 years, will be backed by a financial guarantee insurance facility granted by Danajamin Nasional Bhd and a bank guarantee facility granted by OCBC Bank (Malaysia) Bhd, the firm said on Wednesday in a local stock exchange filing.

The notes have been accorded AAA(fg) and AAA(bg) by Malaysian Rating Corporation Bhd.

