FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Malaysia's Berjaya Land to issue $189 mln debt notes
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 3, 2014 / 11:16 AM / 3 years ago

Malaysia's Berjaya Land to issue $189 mln debt notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Berjaya Land Bhd, a property company controlled by Malaysian tycoon Vincent Tan, will issue 650 million ringgit ($188.95 million) in debt notes to refinance borrowing, and for equity investments and working capital.

The medium term notes, with a tenure of up to 10 years, will be backed by a financial guarantee insurance facility granted by Danajamin Nasional Bhd and a bank guarantee facility granted by OCBC Bank (Malaysia) Bhd, the firm said on Wednesday in a local stock exchange filing.

The notes have been accorded AAA(fg) and AAA(bg) by Malaysian Rating Corporation Bhd.

For the filing, please click: bit.ly/1tDpgbz

1 US dollar = 3.4400 Malaysian ringgit Reporting By Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Michael Urquhart

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.