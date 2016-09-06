FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
House builder Berkeley says market has stabilised after Brexit blip
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
GE shifts digital strategy, after missteps
Business
GE shifts digital strategy, after missteps
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
Energy and Environment
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
India, Pakistan hit by spy malware
Cyber Risk
India, Pakistan hit by spy malware
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
September 6, 2016 / 6:25 AM / a year ago

House builder Berkeley says market has stabilised after Brexit blip

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 6 (Reuters) - British house builder Berkeley Group said the property market in August, traditionally a quiet month, had stabilised after a jump in cancellations in the wake of June's vote to leave the European Union.

"After an hiatus either side of the referendum, the market in August, traditionally a quiet month, has returned to the relative levels reported for the first five months of the year," it said on Tuesday.

The company, which built over 4,000 home last year including apartments in London, said reservations in August were about 20 percent lower than a year ago, reflecting lower levels of available properties as well as broader market conditions.

It said, however, that government policy was not helping the market in the capital, and taxes on transactions were now too high. (Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Mark Potter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.