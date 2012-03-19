FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Berkeley buoyed by London market demand
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
March 19, 2012 / 8:36 AM / 6 years ago

UPDATE 1-Berkeley buoyed by London market demand

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Says trading performance was strong in Nov-Feb

* Sees pretax profit of 220 mln stg by April 2013

* Expects land bank to be worth 3 bln stg by April 2015

March 19 (Reuters) - Berkeley Group Holdings said despite wider economic challenges, trading was strong between November and February helped by continued demand for residential property in London and the South East.

Forward sales stood over 1 billion pounds ($1.58 billion)compared with 850 million pounds at the end of August.

Berkeley also said it was on course to increase its pretax profit to 220 million pounds by April 30, 2013, two years earlier than originally planned.

The firm, which sells largely to buy-to-let investors and overseas buyers, said London’s appeal as a world city was underpinning sales to international buyers.

Constrained supply of higher-value houses in South East UK had also helped the firm value its houses at a higher premium.

The company, whose rivals include Persimmon and Redrow said it acquired 7 sites between November and February for 80 million pounds.

Berkeley said the value of its land bank would increase to about 3 billion pounds by 2015. It expected gross margin potential in its land bank to exceed 2.5 billion pounds at the end of the current fiscal year, well ahead of its estimates.

Shares of the Surrey, Britain-based company were trading up 4 pence at 1398 pence at 0821 GMT on Monday on the London Stock Exchange.

