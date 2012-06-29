FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Berkeley Group profit up boosted by more home sales
June 29, 2012 / 6:57 AM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Berkeley Group profit up boosted by more home sales

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 29 (Reuters) - British homebuilder Berkeley Group Holdings Plc reported a 58 percent rise in full-year profit, benefitting from the sale of more homes at higher prices.

The London-focused builder and developer said pretax profit rose to 214.8 million pounds ($333.07 million) for the year ended April 30 from 136.2 million pounds a year earlier.

Residential revenue, excluding land sales, rose mainly on a 40 percent growth in the number of homes Berkeley sold during the year. The average selling price for these homes was 280,000 pounds, up from 271,000 pounds in the prior year.

The residential property market in London and south-east England has remained robust.

The value of Berkeley’s land bank grew 12 percent to 2.58 billion pounds as of April 30.

“We will also aim to meet our objective to grow the value in the land bank to £3 billion, now by April 2014, one year earlier than originally intended,” Berkeley said.

Shares of the company, which have risen about 7 percent since the beginning of this year, closed at 1,365 pence on the London Stock Exchange on Thursday.

