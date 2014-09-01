FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Berkeley Group sees full-year earnings in line with expectations
September 1, 2014 / 6:16 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Berkeley Group sees full-year earnings in line with expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Berkeley Group Holdings Plc :

* Since start of current financial year, market has reverted to normal transaction levels from high point in 2013

* Forward sales have been maintained at levels previously reported

* Has targeted further growth in value of potential gross margin over course of current year

* Further 180 pence per share is payable as dividends in order to meet first milestone of paying 434 pence per share by September 2015

* Earnings this year are anticipated to be in line with current market expectations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

