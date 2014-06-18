FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Berkeley says confident on long-term success after profit spike
#Financials
June 18, 2014 / 6:21 AM / 3 years ago

Berkeley says confident on long-term success after profit spike

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds details)

LONDON, June 18 (Reuters) - British housebuilder Berkeley posted a 40 percent rise in full-year pretax profits, at the top end of its guidance, and said it was on track to deliver further growth in the long-term.

The company said on Wednesday pretax profit rose to 380 million pounds ($638.05 million) from 270.7 million a year earlier, after it said it would hit the upper end of analyst expectations.

Analysts had expected the company to post full-year pretax profits of between 309-379 million pounds, on average revenues of 1.7 billion pounds, a Thomson Reuters survey of 13 analysts showed.

$1 = 0.5956 British Pounds Reporting by Li-mei Hoang; editing by Kate Holton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
