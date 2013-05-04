FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Buffett says he, Berkshire board in agreement on next CEO
May 4, 2013 / 3:03 PM / 4 years ago

Buffett says he, Berkshire board in agreement on next CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OMAHA, Neb., May 4 (Reuters) - Warren Buffett and the board of his conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway Inc are “solidly in agreement” on who should be the company’s next chief executive, he said at Berkshire’s annual shareholder meeting on Saturday.

”The key is preserving a culture and having a successor, a CEO that will have more brains, more energy, more passion for it than even I have ... We’re solidly in agreement as to who that individual should be,“ Buffett said in response to a shareholder question.”

He did not identify that successor, though.

