BRIEF-Berkshire to pay $896,000 civil penalty for violating Hart-Scott-Rodino reporting rules -- court filing

Aug 20 (Reuters) - * U.S. files lawsuit against Berkshire Hathaway Inc seeking civil

penalties for failure to comply with hart-Scott-rodino act -- court filing * U.S. lawsuit alleges Berkshire failed to comply with law’s premerger

reporting and waiting requirements * U.S. lawsuit says Berkshire violated the law with regard to acquisition of

voting securities of USG Corp in December 2013 * Court papers say Berkshire to pay $896,000 civil penalty to settle lawsuit * Berkshire has made corrective filing after acknowledging that the USG

transaction was reportable under hart-Scott-rodino -- court filing