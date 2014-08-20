FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Berkshire to pay $896,000 civil penalty for violating Hart-Scott-Rodino reporting rules -- court filing
#Market News
August 20, 2014 / 3:15 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Berkshire to pay $896,000 civil penalty for violating Hart-Scott-Rodino reporting rules -- court filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 20 (Reuters) - * U.S. files lawsuit against Berkshire Hathaway Inc seeking civil

penalties for failure to comply with hart-Scott-rodino act -- court filing * U.S. lawsuit alleges Berkshire failed to comply with law’s premerger

reporting and waiting requirements * U.S. lawsuit says Berkshire violated the law with regard to acquisition of

voting securities of USG Corp in December 2013 * Court papers say Berkshire to pay $896,000 civil penalty to settle lawsuit * Berkshire has made corrective filing after acknowledging that the USG

transaction was reportable under hart-Scott-rodino -- court filing

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
