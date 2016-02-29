FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Warren Buffett says buying IBM shares could be a mistake -CNBC
Sections
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
February 29, 2016 / 12:01 PM / 2 years ago

Warren Buffett says buying IBM shares could be a mistake -CNBC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Feb 29 (Reuters) - Warren Buffett, the chairman and chief executive of Berkshire Hathaway Inc., told CNBC on Monday that buying IBM shares could prove a mistake and that he was buying more U.S. stocks overall since the end of last year.

Berkshire said in its annual shareholder letter on Saturday that it plans to keep its stake in IBM despite a $2.6 billion paper loss as of Dec. 31.

Buffett, who told the cable television network that he did not think he was wrong for owning IBM shares so far, said it “could be” a mistake.

He said, however, that, in general, stocks would go up over time.

“We have bought more stocks since the end of the year,” Buffett said.

Reporting by Sam Forgione Editing by W Simon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.