May 6 Berkshire Hathaway Inc Chairman
Warren Buffett on Saturday fumed that healthcare costs are
eating away at the U.S. economy like "tapeworm" and said the
Republican approach to overhaul Obamacare is a tax cut for the
rich.
The U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday narrowly
approved a bill to repeal and replace Obamacare, a victory for
Republican President Donald Trump who has called the 2010 law a
"disaster."
Speaking at Berkshire's annual shareholders' meeting in
Omaha, Buffett said his federal income taxes last year would
have gone down 17 percent had the new law been in effect.
"So it is a huge tax cut for guys like me," he said. "And
when there's a tax cut, either the deficit goes up or they get
the taxes from somebody else."
The Republican bill would repeal most of the taxes that paid
for the law formally known as the Affordable Care Act. The
party's leadership has promised that the new American Health
Care Act, which faces a likely overhaul and uncertain passage
in the Senate, would address growing healthcare costs.
Buffett said rising healthcare costs are crippling the
competitiveness of U.S. companies abroad.
Unlike in many other countries where much of healthcare
spending is publicly financed, employers provide health
insurance coverage for nearly half of Americans and often face
sky-rocketing rates.
Buffett said healthcare costs have risen much faster in the
United States than in the rest of the world and "will go up a
lot more."
"Medical costs are the tapeworm of American economic
competitiveness," he said. "That is a problem this society is
having trouble with and is going to have more trouble with."
Buffett is a Democrat who vocally supported Hillary
Clinton's unsuccessful bid for the presidency against Trump. The
fourth richest man in the world with a net worth totaling $74.3
billion, according to Forbes magazine, Buffett has vowed to
donate nearly his entire fortune to charity.
Berkshire Vice Chairman Charlie Munger added that he thinks
neither political party "can think rationally" about healthcare
because they "hate each other so much."
(Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Jennifer Ablan and
Mary Milliken)