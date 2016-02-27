HIGHLIGHTS-Warren Buffett attacks Wall Street analysts over 'phony' earnings

NEW YORK, Feb 27 (Reuters) - The following are excerpts from Warren Buffett’s annual letter to Berkshire Hathaway Inc shareholders, which was released early Saturday:

ON BERKSHIRE‘S YEAR

“The most important development at Berkshire during 2015 was not financial, though it led to better earnings. After a poor performance in 2014, our BNSF railroad dramatically improved its service to customers last year. To attain that result, we invested about $5.8 billion during the year in capital expenditures, a sum far and away the record for any American railroad and nearly three times our annual depreciation charge. It was money well spent.”

ON WALL STREET AND ‘PHONY’ EARNINGS

Buffett took corporate America chief executives to task for telling their shareholders to ignore certain expense items when calculating earnings such as stock-based compensation. “The very name says it all: ‘compensation.’ If compensation isn’t an expense, what is it? And, if real and recurring expenses don’t belong in the calculation of earnings, where in the world do they belong?”

Buffett also said Wall Street has been enabling the practice. “Wall Street analysts often play their part in this charade, too, parroting the phony, compensation-ignoring ‘earnings’ figures fed them by managements. Maybe the offending analysts don’t know any better. Or maybe they fear losing ‘access’ to management. Or maybe they are cynical, telling themselves that since everyone else is playing the game, why shouldn’t they go along with it. Whatever their reasoning, these analysts are guilty of propagating misleading numbers that can deceive investors.”

ON CLIMATE CHANGE

“It seems highly likely to me that climate change poses a major problem for the planet. I say ‘highly likely’ rather than ‘certain’ because I have no scientific aptitude and remember well the dire predictions of most ‘experts’ about Y2K. It would be foolish, however, for me or anyone to demand 100 percent proof of huge forthcoming damage to the world if that outcome seemed at all possible and if prompt action had even a small chance of thwarting the danger.”

ON OIL PRICES

“With oil at low prices, we expect that volumes in 2016 will weaken compared to 2015. Freight revenues from agricultural products in 2015 increased 2 percent to approximately $4.2 billion as compared to revenues in 2014. The increase in 2015 was attributable to higher domestic grain shipments and milo exports.”

ON WEBCASTING ITS ANNUAL MEETING

”Charlie (Munger) is 92, and I am 85. If we were partners with you in a small business, and were charged with running the place, you would want to look in occasionally to make sure we hadn’t drifted off into la-la land. Shareholders, in contrast, should not need to come to Omaha to monitor how we look and sound.

"Viewers can also observe our life-prolonging diet. During the meeting, Charlie and I will each consume enough Coke, See's fudge and See's peanut brittle to satisfy the weekly caloric needs of an NFL lineman. Long ago we discovered a fundamental truth: There's nothing like eating carrots and broccoli when you're really hungry - and want to stay that way."