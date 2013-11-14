FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Buffett's Berkshire buys big Exxon Mobil stake
November 14, 2013 / 9:51 PM / 4 years ago

Buffett's Berkshire buys big Exxon Mobil stake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc on Thursday disclosed a new $3.45 billion stake in Exxon Mobil Corp, after buying 40.1 million shares in the world’s largest publicly traded oil company.

The purchase was disclosed in a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing that detailed Berkshire equity investments, mostly listed on U.S. exchanges, as of Sept. 30.

Berkshire also disclosed other changes to its holdings, including a reduced stake in another oil company, ConocoPhillips .

U.S. regulators require large investors to disclose their stock holdings every quarter, and the disclosures can offer a window into their strategies for buying and selling stocks. (Reporting by Luciana Lopez and Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Gary Hill)

