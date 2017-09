NEW YORK, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Warren Buffett, in his 50th anniversary letter to shareholders, said on Saturday that Berkshire Hathaway had finally chosen the right person to succeed him.

“Both the board and I believe we now have the right person to succeed me as CEO - a successor ready to assume the job the day after I die or step down,” the billionaire investing icon said, in a missive celebrating five decades heading the conglomerate. (Reporting by Luciana Lopez; Editing by David Holmes)