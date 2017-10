Oct 24 (Reuters) - Revenue is down at Berkshire Hathaway Inc’s newspapers this year, though the smaller newspapers are doing better than the larger ones, Chief Executive Warren Buffett said on Wednesday.

In a CNBC interview, Buffett said revenue at the smaller papers was down about 1 percent this year, while the larger papers like those in Buffalo, New York, and Omaha, Nebraska, are down more like 4 to 5 percent for the year.