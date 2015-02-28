FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Berkshire Hathaway net falls, operating profit rises
February 28, 2015

Berkshire Hathaway net falls, operating profit rises

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc on Saturday said profit declined 17 percent in the fourth quarter from a year earlier, reflecting lower investment gains, though operating results improved.

Net income fell to $4.16 billion, or $2,529 per Class A share, from $4.99 billion, or $3,035 per share, a year earlier.

Quarterly operating profit rose 5 percent to $3.96 billion, or $2,412 per share, from $3.78 billion, or $2,297 per share. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by David Holmes)

