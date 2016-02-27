FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Berkshire Hathaway Q4 profit rises 32 pct
#Funds News
February 27, 2016 / 1:26 PM / 2 years ago

Berkshire Hathaway Q4 profit rises 32 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc on Saturday said fourth-quarter profit rose 32 percent, helped by improved results in its insurance operations and higher gains from investments and derivatives.

Net income rose to $5.48 billion, or $3,333 per Class A share, from $4.16 billion, or $2,529 per share, a year earlier.

Quarterly operating profit rose 18 percent to $4.67 billion, or $2,843 per share, from $3.96 billion, or $2,412 per share.

Analysts on average had forecast operating profit of $2,814 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
