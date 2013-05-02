FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Warren Buffett joins Twitter, gains 10,000 followers in 10 minutes
Sections
Featured
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Puerto Rico
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Uber’s path to win back London: data, fines and fees
Business
Uber’s path to win back London: data, fines and fees
At least 20 killed in shooting rampage at Vegas concert
At least 20 killed in shooting rampage at Vegas concert
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 2, 2013 / 4:45 PM / 4 years ago

Warren Buffett joins Twitter, gains 10,000 followers in 10 minutes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 2 (Reuters) - Warren Buffett is an avowed avoider of high technology, but even the world’s most famous investor cannot dodge Twitter.

The 82-year-old “Oracle of Omaha” joined the service and sent his first tweet on Thursday.

“Warren is in the house,” Buffett said under the handle “@WarrenBuffett” - which garnered more than 10,000 followers in the first 10 minutes.

Buffett’s digital debut came during a live webcast hosted by Fortune magazine, which earlier on Thursday published an essay by the Berkshire Hathaway Inc CEO calling on men to help boost women in the workplace.

Buffett will preside over Berkshire’s annual shareholder meeting in Omaha this weekend, an event that draws more than 35,000 investors - many of whom typically tweet everything Buffett says over the course of the day.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.