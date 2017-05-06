May 6 Wells Fargo & Co agreed with
Warren Buffett's blistering comments early Saturday at the
annual Berkshire Hathaway meeting, remarking that the company
has taken decisive actions regarding recent sales abuse
practices.
"We agree with Mr. Buffett's comments and value Berkshire
Hathaway as a long-term shareholder and customer," said Wells
Fargo spokesman Mark Folk.
"We have taken decisive actions to fix the problems, make
things right for customers, and build a better Wells Fargo. Our
top priority is rebuilding the trust of our customers, team
members, community partners, and shareholders."
(Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Nick Zieminski)