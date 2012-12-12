FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Berkshire Hathaway buys back $1.2 billion of Class A stock
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
Energy and Environment
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 12, 2012 / 2:55 PM / in 5 years

Berkshire Hathaway buys back $1.2 billion of Class A stock

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Berkshire Hathaway Inc spent $1.2 billion buying back 9,200 of its Class A shares from the estate of a long-time investor, Warren Buffett’s conglomerate said on Wednesday.

Berkshire, which operates a variety of companies in the insurance, energy, rail and utility sectors, bought the shares at a cost of $131,000 apiece and may buy more stock in the market at prices up to 120 percent of book value.

The stock repurchase was authorized by the board of directors, which raised the price limit for Berkshire’s repurchases to the 120 percent of book value level.

Berkshire’s Class A shares were up 0.5 percent at $131,500 in morning trading.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.